Coming Soon: Google Webmaster Conference Lightning Talks

Google announced a new YouTube series, Google Webmaster Conference Lightning Talks. This is to provide Google Webmaster Conference event-like content, in shorter form, since we cannot go to events in the near term.

Here is the teaser video from Martin Splitt, John Mueller, Daniel Waisberg and John Brown of Google:

This will cover topics relevant to Webmasters, SEOs, Publishers and Web Developers. Google wrote "With our physical Webmaster Conference events on hold, we are excited to bring you a new series featuring conference-style talks we normally deliver at Webmaster conferences around the world. The Webmaster Conference Lightning Talks are shortened but still information packed conference talks delivered by the Google Search team!"

