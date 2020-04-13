Google My Business Reply to Reviews Returns

Google My Business had the ability for owners to reply to reviews within the console directly. Heck, it even tested automating some of those replies. But at some point, that feature went away. It is now back and working.

Here is a screen shot of my Google My Business reviews section allowing me to reply to reviews:

Mike Blumenthal was one of the first to spot this and he wrote on Twitter "Whether it is permanent or not, we do not yet know. But it could portend a return to "review normalcy" in the GMB."

I hope this is back for good now.

