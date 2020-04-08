Google Case Studies Series Aim To Show Importance Of Investing In SEO

This morning I woke up to a nice surprise, Google has started a new series on the Google Webmaster Blog for SEO case studies and success stories. The goal, "help with convincing a boss' boss that investing in SEO or implementing structured data can be good for the business."

The first one highlights how SEO lead to a "a 93% increase in the number of new sign ups and a 9% increase on the conversion." It is a company named Saramin that does job posting recommendations, company and salary information, AI-based interviews, and AI-based headhunting services. The company implemented the applicable structured data, starting with Job Posting, Breadcrumb, and Estimated salary. "Errors on our structured data are dealt with by checking URLs on the Structured Data Testing Tool. Other tools like Mobile Friendly Test, AMP Test, and PageSpeed Insight provide us valuable insights for making improvements and helping us offer a better experience for our users," they said.

The blog post even shares screen shots of improvements.

Of course, since this is SEO - Google nofollowed links to the SEOs just in case it causes a concern. But I doubt that will be enough. I love when Google highlights specific SEOs, but some do not.

Yes, i added nofollow to the non Google links. Stop checking. — Socially distant Gary Illyes (@methode) April 8, 2020

Can you imagine the SEOs' meltdown if these were follow links?! — Socially distant Gary Illyes (@methode) April 8, 2020

Looking forward to seeing more of these!

Forum discussion at Twitter.