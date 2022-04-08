Search News Buzz Video Recap: Massive Google Ranking Fluctuations, New Google Multisearch, Ad & Analytics Latency & Local Search News

This week, I posted the monthly Google webmaster report - got to say, it was a super busy month - so catch up there. Google’s product reviews update, the tail-end, may have heated up in a big way, I covered that in a lot of detail. Google launched a new feature called Multisearch, where you can search using images and text at the same time. Google said thin content issues are not specific to individual pages but generally the whole site. Google said it does not matter if your content is outsourced or in-house made, what matters is quality. Google Search Console links report takes seven to ten days to show links for new sites. Google Search Console’s removal tool takes hours to listen to your cancellation request. Another Search Off the Record podcast was released this week, this was on structured data. Google Ads launched a new policy that prohibits content that shares personally identifiable information that promotes financial fraud, identity theft, harmful direct contact, or harassment. Google Ads has been having latency issues all week long, Google might have started to fix is just yesterday. Google Analytics real time analytics also is having weird latency issues. Google added to the local help documents that adding in-store products helps with local visibility. Google said it can now use AI to update your business hours, and will do so for 20 million listings. Google added a new recycling attribute for some businesses in Google Business Profiles. Google’s newish review management tool now works for those who manage multiple locations. Google Maps app added new features like toll prices, traffic lights, stop signs, deeper iOS integration and more. Google My Business app is going away, which was expected. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

SPONSOR: This week's video recap is sponsored by Semrush.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!