Google Search Removal Cancelations Take Hours To Process & That's Fast

Google redid their removal tool in Google Search Console in 2020 but the tool has generally always been quick. John Mueller of Google said in the past that it takes less than a day and that it is very quick. So one person tested it and said it took only two hours!

I asked one SEO on Twitter who asked John Mueller the other day how long it takes, to tell me how long it actually took. The person said "it took like 2 hours from when I was clicking "cancel request" until the URLs were live in Google again."

That is quick!

Update: it took like 2 hours from when I was clicking "cancel request" until the URL:s was live in Googles products again. And I was "asking" about that removal for those URLs like 4 days ago. — Mobilanyheter (@mobilanyheter) April 6, 2022

Do sites in Google News move faster with removal request cancelations? John Mueller says no:

I don't think that would play a role here. (it's tempting to measure the current timing with other examples, but the challenge is that larger systems can vary in timing over time) — 🦝 John (personal) 🦝 (@JohnMu) April 6, 2022

Here are John's previous tweets on this, which I assume are somewhat conservative on the timing:

Here is what the removal tool cancel button looks like:

And then when you cancel it:

