Google Search Removal Cancelations Take Hours To Process & That's Fast

Apr 7, 2022 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google redid their removal tool in Google Search Console in 2020 but the tool has generally always been quick. John Mueller of Google said in the past that it takes less than a day and that it is very quick. So one person tested it and said it took only two hours!

I asked one SEO on Twitter who asked John Mueller the other day how long it takes, to tell me how long it actually took. The person said "it took like 2 hours from when I was clicking "cancel request" until the URLs were live in Google again."

That is quick!

Do sites in Google News move faster with removal request cancelations? John Mueller says no:

Here are John's previous tweets on this, which I assume are somewhat conservative on the timing:

Here is what the removal tool cancel button looks like:

click for full size

And then when you cancel it:

click for full size

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Real Time Google Analytics Latency Issues Complaints
 
blog comments powered by Disqus