Google AI Can Update Local Listing Hours Including Live Traffic, Street View Imagery & More

Google announced that it will update the local business hours listed in Google Maps and Google Search of over 20 million businesses using AI. How? Google said it looks at a multitude of things including popular times (real user location data), the hours posted on your store front via street view imagery and more.

Plus, Google also said is experimenting with AI for Google Maps to post the most up-to-date speed limit information in your town through images of the roads and also to find potholes and school zones are or where new construction is happening, Google said.

Back to updating your hours, how does Google do that with AI? Google looks at:

When you last updated your Google Business Profile

The other local business hours in your area

Popular times using real user location data for your business

The business hours posted on your store front that was captured by Google Street View images

Google Duplex, which automatically calls businesses

Of course, you should often check your business hours in your Google Business Profile because edits can happen by humans also, including Local Guides or even searchers.

Forum discussion at Twitter.