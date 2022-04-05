Google Help Doc Adds In-Store Products Helps With Local Visibility

Google has added a section to the how to improve your local ranking on Google that talks about adding in-store products. Google also added to the edit your business profile a section on these products as well. Google clearly wants you to add products to your local listing, if that is applicable to your business.

You can see the new section for add in-store products in the "update your business info for better visibility" of the "how to improve your local ranking on Google." It was not there in the latest copy of the Wayback machine.

Here is a screenshot of what was added:

You can see the new section for products in the "types of edits" of the "edit your Business Profile on Google." It was not there in the latest copy of the Wayback machine.

Here is a screenshot of what was added:

This was spotted by Damian Rollison on Twitter:

Google has added callouts for product listings on two GBP help pages: "Edit your Business Profile" and "Improve your local ranking." I'm sure we all remember how well it went when they added descriptions to the ranking page ... @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/ExvySqVhhT — Damian Rollison (@damianrollison) April 4, 2022

Forum discussion at Twitter.