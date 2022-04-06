Google Ads Latency Issues Started On April 1st

Last Friday, about five days ago, Google confirmed there were some latency issues with the Google Ads console. It was specific to the Responsive search ads (RSAs) ad review process. But still, five days later, it is not resolved.

I did report on this last Friday at Search Engine Land and kind of thought it would be resolved by Monday but, nope.

Google wrote on Friday "We're aware of a problem with Google Ads affecting a significant subset of users. We will provide an update by Apr 4, 2022, 7:00 AM UTC detailing when we expect to resolve the problem. Please note that this resolution time is an estimate and may change. The affected users are able to access Google Ads, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior. Currently, Responsive search ads (RSAs) might experience a higher than normal latency during the ad review process."

Then on Monday, Google wrote that we'd have an update sometime today, saying "Our team is continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by Apr 6, 2022, 12:00 AM UTC with more information about this problem. Thank you for your patience. The affected users are able to access Google Ads, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior. Currently, Responsive search ads (RSAs) might experience a higher than normal latency during the ad review process."

Last night, on Tuesday, Google posted it is fixed for some but not all. Google wrote "Google Ads service has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users in the near future. Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change. The affected users are able to access Google Ads, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior. Currently, Responsive search ads (RSAs) might experience a higher than normal latency during the ad review process. The next update will be provided on April 7, 2022 at 12 AM UTC."

I pinged Ginny Marvin of Google about this and she posted this notice yesterday:

Apologies if you’re experiencing latency issues with Google Ads. We are aware of the issue and the team is continuing to investigate. Please refer to this status dashboard for updates and thank you for your patience: https://t.co/u60NU5gQdD — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) April 5, 2022

There have been complaints from some advertisers about the slowness:

Wow. Today is the day again, waiting and waiting for Google Ads backend loading. Does anyone remember this Jeopardy waiting music? Unfortunately we cannot win anything here by waiting :-D #PPCChat — Nadine Dankwardt (@Nadine_HAM) April 5, 2022

This is as bad as I've ever seen it. @GinnyMarvin can you add another notch in the "Silly UX tests are making the UI unusable" column please? — Josh Yates (@Jates) April 5, 2022

I hope it is fully resolved soon.

Forum discussion at Twitter.