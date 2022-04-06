Google Ads Latency Issues Started On April 1st

Apr 6, 2022 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Last Friday, about five days ago, Google confirmed there were some latency issues with the Google Ads console. It was specific to the Responsive search ads (RSAs) ad review process. But still, five days later, it is not resolved.

I did report on this last Friday at Search Engine Land and kind of thought it would be resolved by Monday but, nope.

Google wrote on Friday "We're aware of a problem with Google Ads affecting a significant subset of users. We will provide an update by Apr 4, 2022, 7:00 AM UTC detailing when we expect to resolve the problem. Please note that this resolution time is an estimate and may change. The affected users are able to access Google Ads, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior. Currently, Responsive search ads (RSAs) might experience a higher than normal latency during the ad review process."

Then on Monday, Google wrote that we'd have an update sometime today, saying "Our team is continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by Apr 6, 2022, 12:00 AM UTC with more information about this problem. Thank you for your patience. The affected users are able to access Google Ads, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior. Currently, Responsive search ads (RSAs) might experience a higher than normal latency during the ad review process."

Last night, on Tuesday, Google posted it is fixed for some but not all. Google wrote "Google Ads service has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users in the near future. Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change. The affected users are able to access Google Ads, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior. Currently, Responsive search ads (RSAs) might experience a higher than normal latency during the ad review process. The next update will be provided on April 7, 2022 at 12 AM UTC."

I pinged Ginny Marvin of Google about this and she posted this notice yesterday:

There have been complaints from some advertisers about the slowness:

I hope it is fully resolved soon.

