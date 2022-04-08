Daily Search Forum Recap: April 8, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google launched a new search feature called Multisearch that lets you search by image and text at the same time. Google will update over 20 million business hours in the next 6-months using new AI. Google spoke about the past, present and future of structured data and Google Search. Microsoft Bing does not support the data-nosnippet attribute. Google is showing massive polls in the search results. And I posted my weekly video recap this morning. Have a good weekend.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Massive Google Ranking Fluctuations, New Google Multisearch, Ad & Analytics Latency & Local Search News
This week, I posted the monthly Google webmaster report - got to say, it was a super busy month - so catch up there. Google's product reviews update, the tail-end, may have heated up in a big way, I covered that in a lot of detail...
- Search By Image & Text With Google Multisearch
Google has launched a new way of searching by image with Google Lens named "multisearch." Multisearch lets searchers search by image and then refine that image search with a text query on top of it. And just to be clear, while Google says this is done using AI, Google is not using MUM at this point for this feature.
- Google AI Can Update Local Listing Hours Including Live Traffic, Street View Imagery & More
Google announced that it will update the local business hours listed in Google Maps and Google Search of over 20 million businesses using AI. How? Google said it looks at a multitude of things including popular times (real user location data), the hours posted on your store front via street view imagery and more.
- Podcast: Past, Present and Future Of Structured Data With Google Search
Lizzi Sassman and Martin Splitt brought on a special Google guest on their Google search off the record podcast to discuss structured data. The guest is named Ryan Levering who has been with Google for over 11 years working on structured data.
- Google Search Showing Massive Poll On Search Results Satisfaction
We covered Google polling searchers before asking if they are happy with the search results. But now Google is showing some pretty massive polls asking "how satisfied are you with this result?" under specific search results.
- Bing Doesn't Support data-nosnippet HTML Attribute
While Google supports the data-nosnippet HTML attribute, Microsoft Bing does not, clarified Fabrice Canel of Microsoft on Twitter. The data-nosnippet attribute lets you designate textual parts of an HTML page not to be used as a snippet in the search results in Google, but it does not work for Bing.
- Sanding Google Floors at Google NYC
Here is a flooring company that was excited to share some of their floor sanding work on Instagram. They got a job to do some floor work at the Google New York City office.
Other Great Search Threads:
- It's not possible to be sure that any specific page will be shown in search, so the general recommendation is to show a banner to users in the "wrong" location, guiding them to the "rig, John Mueller on Twitter
- Hi Andrew, I’ve just checked with the team and they’re aware of an issue and currently working on it., AdsLiaison on Twitter
- How do you say “Don’t @ me,” without saying “Don’t @ me”? We’re experimenting with Unmentioning—a way to help you protect your peace and remove yourself from conversations—available on Web for some of you, Twitter Safety on Twitter
Feedback:
