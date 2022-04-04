New Google Ads Policy: PII & Financial Fraud, Identity Theft, Harmful Direct Contact Or Harassment

Google Ads announced a new policy that will go into effect on June 1, 2022. This policy is an update to the inappropriate content policy that has existed for some time. The new policy will prohibit content that shares personally identifiable information that promotes financial fraud, identity theft, harmful direct contact, or harassment.

Google said that violations of this policy won't lead to immediate account suspension without prior warning. A warning will be issued at least seven days prior to any suspension of your account.

This is why it is important that you "review this policy update to determine whether or not any of your ads fall in scope of the policy, and if so, remove those ads before June 1, 2022," Google said.

The Inappropriate content policy will be updated when the policy goes into effect - so right now, the policy document has not been updated. This is just a heads up that the document will be updated on June 1st.

