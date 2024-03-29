This week we covered that Google is now testing SGE in the wild for a small subset of US users. Google is begging SEOs to stop doing SEO for Google. Then SEOs are like, should we remove our Contact Us and About Us pages? Google said publishing more content doesn’t make your website higher quality. Google added 3D model markup for product structured data. Google spoke about when small businesses should create websites and blogs. Google launched new maps and shopping AI features this week. Google Ads published its Ad Safety Report. Google updated its definition of top ads. Google Ads has a new share ad preview link for Performance Max campaigns. Google Local Service Ads is asking advertisers for more photos. Google Ads has posted zero new feature announcements this month. Google is testing products, product sites, places, places sites in the search bar. Google Search doesn’t support AVIF images just yet. Mikhail Parakhin has stepped down as the head of Bing Search and Microsoft Advertising. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

