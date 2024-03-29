Google Ads Posted Zero New Feature Announcements In March 2024

Google Ads has not posted a new feature announcement in its new features & announcements help document in all of March 2024 (I know March is not over yet, but it almost is).

The last announcement was on February 28, 2024 about using AR & VR features in your ads.

That doesn't mean we didn't have any Google Ads news, we did. We posted about several stories here including the new GA4 to Google Ads conversion metrics change, that Ad solutions tool went live and the Google Ads Editor v 2.6 being released.

PPC Greg is trying to be patient...

I suspect we will hear something soon... But Google Marketing Live starts in May so maybe Google is holding a bunch of news for then?

