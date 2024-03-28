Google is now rolling out the ability to share ad campaigns within Google Ads for Performance Max campaigns without the need for the person you are sharing it with to have a Google Ads account. This is a new Share Ad Preview button available in Google Ads account for this.

This was spotted by Hana Kobzová who posted about this on X saying, "Create and share a preview link of your ad's asset combinations. No Google Ads access needed to see the preview." Here is her screenshot:

She credits Scott Carruthers on LinkedIn for spotting this. Scott wrote, "I love this update - as it should make it much easier to get client buy in on Performance Max, but should also allow you to troubleshoot any potential issues that may arise in the different combinations available." "Hit the "..." in the top right on any asset group > Preview Ads > Share > Copy Link. You'll then get a URL that you can share with anyone (even someone without access to the Google Ads account)," he added.

She posted more screenshots and details on the PPC News Feed blog.

