Google: Should Small Service Businesses Start A Website & A Blog?

Google's Search Liaison, Danny Sullivan, was asked about if a business should always have a website and if so, should they also have a blog. Sullivan replied that he believes all businesses should have at least a basic website, but when it comes to a blog, that depends on what they have to say on that blog.

Danny Sullivan wrote this on X saying:

I've seen -- and personally been to -- businesses that didn't have a site -- much less a blog -- that ranked in Google. I'd still recommend a business have at least a basic site just because, well, it's 2024 and websites are a pretty common expectation.

On the topic of blogging, he said it depends. Sullivan wrote that if you have something unique and interesting to say and your customers will find it useful - then sure. Otherwise, maybe not. Sullivan wrote:

Blogging? If you have something unique and interesting to say, and you think your existing customers would find it useful, that it makes sense and you have time for all the other things a business typically does -- sure, perhaps it might be good to do.

Here are those posts:

Hard to disagree? Well, I am sure some of you will disagree.

Forum discussion at X.

 

