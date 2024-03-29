Daily Search Forum Recap: March 29, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Web Stories do show up in Google Image search, Google posted a correction, and fixed a Search Console bug. Google Ads posted no new news announcements in March 2023. Google Business Profiles amenity cards. Microsoft Copilot now shows in Google Analytics as a referrer. Google Search Recommendations for Business Profiles. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap - please subscribe. :)
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google SGE In Wild, Stop Doing SEO For Google, Maps & Shopping Features & Google Ads Safety Report
This week we covered that Google is now testing SGE in the wild for a small subset of US users. Google is begging SEOs to stop doing SEO for Google...
-
Correction: Web Stories Still Show In Google Images & Google Fixes Search Console Reporting Bug
In February, Google told us that they stopped showing Web Stories in Google Image search results. Well, last night, Google issued a correction saying Google has been showing Web Stories in Google Images but the Web Stories icon does not show. To make things worse, Search Console had a bug where it was not reporting these impressions or clicks.
-
Google Ads Posted Zero New Feature Announcements In March 2024
Google Ads has not posted a new feature announcement in its new features & announcements help document in all of March 2024 (I know March is not over yet, but it almost is).
-
New Microsoft Copilot Referrer Data In Google Analytics
You can now see Microsoft Copilot, formerly Bing Chat, referrer data in your Google Analytics reports. Himanshu Sharma posted about this on X yesterday, he said, "Copilot has started sending referrer data to GA4."
-
Google Search Recommendation For "Google Can Help You Stand Out"
Google Search has this "recommendation" for businesses to sign up for Google Business Profiles directly in the search results. It says "Google can help you stand out." It directs you to set up a free account on Google Business Profiles.
-
Custom Google Room Design
Google has these new custom rooms plopped in the middle of common areas (maybe not plopped) in their New York City office. The company that installed them wrote on Instagram, "Our custom Google room with Radii Planet Group is looking great and could not be sturdier."
Other Great Search Threads:
