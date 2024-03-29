Daily Search Forum Recap: March 29, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Web Stories do show up in Google Image search, Google posted a correction, and fixed a Search Console bug. Google Ads posted no new news announcements in March 2023. Google Business Profiles amenity cards. Microsoft Copilot now shows in Google Analytics as a referrer. Google Search Recommendations for Business Profiles. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap - please subscribe. :)

