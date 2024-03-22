Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Spam Update Done, Patience With Core Update, Helpful Content Recoveries, Yahoo Search Coming & New Head Of Google Search

Mar 22, 2024 - 8:01 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Video Recaps

This week we covered that the Google March 2024 spam update is done rolling out. Google says to wait for the March 2024 core update to be done before making changes. Google will collect feedback after the core and spam updates are done. We have yet to see any September 2023 helpful content recoveries, but there is still time to go. Google said publishing content in bulk is not considered spam. Google is having issues again with showing images in the search results. Google replaced the perspectives filter with a forum filter. Google Maps has a bug or is being spammed, where it is showing businesses at different addresses in the same location. Google removed phone numbers from hotel search listings. Google Business Profiles offers an additional review after a rejection. Google Analytics updated its legacy conversions to better match Google Ads. You can now import your Google Ads PMax to Microsoft Advertising PMax. Microsoft is buying search ads on Google to drive searches on Bing. Bing Search has ask copilot in the people also ask section and refine your search on Copilot. Yahoo Search is still working on things, hang tight they said. Google has a new head of search, Pandu steps down and more changes. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

SPONSOR: This week's video recap is sponsored by Duda, the Professional Website Builder You Can Call Your Own.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Spam Update Done, Patience With Core Update, Helpful Content Recoveries, Yahoo Search Coming & New Head Of Google Search

Mar 22, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Updates

Report: No Site Hit By The September Helpful Content Update Recovered Yet

Mar 22, 2024 - 7:51 am
Web Analytics

Google Analytics Conversion Metrics Updated To Match Google Ads

Mar 22, 2024 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Microsoft Buying Ads On Google Search To Drive More Searches On Bing

Mar 22, 2024 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Bing Search With Ask Copilot In People Also Ask Section

Mar 22, 2024 - 7:21 am
Bing Search

Bing Search Refine Your Search On Chat / Copilot

Mar 22, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Report: No Site Hit By The September Helpful Content Update Recovered Yet

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.