This week we covered that the Google March 2024 spam update is done rolling out. Google says to wait for the March 2024 core update to be done before making changes. Google will collect feedback after the core and spam updates are done. We have yet to see any September 2023 helpful content recoveries, but there is still time to go. Google said publishing content in bulk is not considered spam. Google is having issues again with showing images in the search results. Google replaced the perspectives filter with a forum filter. Google Maps has a bug or is being spammed, where it is showing businesses at different addresses in the same location. Google removed phone numbers from hotel search listings. Google Business Profiles offers an additional review after a rejection. Google Analytics updated its legacy conversions to better match Google Ads. You can now import your Google Ads PMax to Microsoft Advertising PMax. Microsoft is buying search ads on Google to drive searches on Bing. Bing Search has ask copilot in the people also ask section and refine your search on Copilot. Yahoo Search is still working on things, hang tight they said. Google has a new head of search, Pandu steps down and more changes. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.
Search Topics of Discussion:
- 0:00 - Introduction
- 0:53 - Google March 2024 Spam Update Finished Rolling Out
- 1:47 - Google Urges Patience As The March 2024 Core Update Continues To Rollout
- 2:25 - Google Will Collect Feedback After The March Core & Spam Updates Are Done
- 3:06 - Report: No Site Hit By The September Helpful Content Update Recovered Yet
- 4:20 - Google: Publishing Content In Bulk Is Not Spam
- 4:56 - Google Showing Fewer Sitelinks Within Search
- 5:26 - Again, Images Not Showing For Some Google Search Result Snippets
- 5:57 - Official: Google Replaces Perspective Filter With Forums Filter
- 6:14 - Google Maps Bug Places Business With Different Addresses In Same Map Pin
- 6:38 - Google Removes Phone Numbers From Hotel Search Listings
- 7:14 - Google Business Profiles Now Offers Additional Review After Appeal Is Denied
- 7:38 - Google Analytics Conversion Metrics Updated To Match Google Ads
- 8:02 - Now Import Google Ads PMax To Microsoft Advertising PMax - Fully
- 8:20 - Microsoft Buying Ads On Google Search To Drive More Searches On Bing
- 8:46 - Bing Search With Ask Copilot In People Also Ask Section
- 8:59 - Bing Search Refine Your Search On Chat / Copilot
- 9:06 - Yahoo Search Wiring Up New Stuff - Hang Tight On Its Arrival
- 9:30 - Google Changes: Liz Reid New Head Of Search, Pandu Nayak Steps Down As Search Quality & Rankings Lead
- 10:15 - Conclusion
