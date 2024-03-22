This week we covered that the Google March 2024 spam update is done rolling out. Google says to wait for the March 2024 core update to be done before making changes. Google will collect feedback after the core and spam updates are done. We have yet to see any September 2023 helpful content recoveries, but there is still time to go. Google said publishing content in bulk is not considered spam. Google is having issues again with showing images in the search results. Google replaced the perspectives filter with a forum filter. Google Maps has a bug or is being spammed, where it is showing businesses at different addresses in the same location. Google removed phone numbers from hotel search listings. Google Business Profiles offers an additional review after a rejection. Google Analytics updated its legacy conversions to better match Google Ads. You can now import your Google Ads PMax to Microsoft Advertising PMax. Microsoft is buying search ads on Google to drive searches on Bing. Bing Search has ask copilot in the people also ask section and refine your search on Copilot. Yahoo Search is still working on things, hang tight they said. Google has a new head of search, Pandu steps down and more changes. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

