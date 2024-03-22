Microsoft has been pushing Copilot within Bing Search a heck of a lot. Now Microsoft is showing a chat icon that says "Ask Copilot" in the People also ask section of the Bing search results.

When you click on the button, it scrolls you up to the top and actives Copilot in the top of the screen.

This was spotted first by Khushal Bherwani a few weeks ago, he posted about it on X. Here is a screenshot:

He posted a video of how it works:

🆕 Bing with a new feature: while on hover, pop-ups show Ask Copilot, and click on them to land on the AI copilot chat.@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/epFh2iwifS — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) February 29, 2024

