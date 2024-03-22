Bing Search With Ask Copilot In People Also Ask Section

Microsoft has been pushing Copilot within Bing Search a heck of a lot. Now Microsoft is showing a chat icon that says "Ask Copilot" in the People also ask section of the Bing search results.

When you click on the button, it scrolls you up to the top and actives Copilot in the top of the screen.

This was spotted first by Khushal Bherwani a few weeks ago, he posted about it on X. Here is a screenshot:

Bing Ask Copilot People Also Ask

He posted a video of how it works:

Forum discussion at X.

 

