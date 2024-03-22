Bing Search has a new refine your search box that sends searchers from Bing Search to Microsoft Copilot (formerly Bing Chat). You can check off the topics below and then click on the blue "chat" button to be taken into Copilot.

This was spotted by Frank Sandtmann and he posted on Mastodon. Frank wrote, "Bing seems to be testing another way to nudge people towards Copilot: a refine your search box with several topics among organic results."

I see it myself, here is a screenshot:

When you click on the blue chat button, you are scrolled up to the top of the page and taken into Copilot.

Similar to:

(1/3) Exciting update from @bing! Bing Chat on SERP now lets you search smarter with Bing AI. You can now select multiple pills to get the best answers.



Give it a try and see the magic!



cc: @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/F0HHKr9Rim — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) September 16, 2023

