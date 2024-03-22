Bing Search Refine Your Search On Chat / Copilot

Mar 22, 2024 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Robot Clipboard

Bing Search has a new refine your search box that sends searchers from Bing Search to Microsoft Copilot (formerly Bing Chat). You can check off the topics below and then click on the blue "chat" button to be taken into Copilot.

This was spotted by Frank Sandtmann and he posted on Mastodon. Frank wrote, "Bing seems to be testing another way to nudge people towards Copilot: a refine your search box with several topics among organic results."

I see it myself, here is a screenshot:

Bing Refine Search On Chat

When you click on the blue chat button, you are scrolled up to the top of the page and taken into Copilot.

Similar to:

Forum discussion at Mastodon.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Core Update Rumbling, Manual Actions FAQs, Core Web Vitals Updates, AI, Bing, Ads &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Bing Search

Bing Search With Ask Copilot In People Also Ask Section

Mar 22, 2024 - 7:21 am
Bing Search

Bing Search Refine Your Search On Chat / Copilot

Mar 22, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 21, 2024

Mar 21, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google Updates

Google March 2024 Spam Update Finished Rolling Out

Mar 21, 2024 - 7:51 am
Yahoo Search Engine

Yahoo Search Wiring Up New Stuff - Hang Tight On Its Arrival

Mar 21, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Again, Images Not Showing For Some Google Search Result Snippets

Mar 21, 2024 - 7:31 am
Previous Story: Google Lolly Pop Bow
Next Story: Bing Search With Ask Copilot In People Also Ask Section

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.