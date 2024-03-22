Daily Search Forum Recap: March 22, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
It seems that no sites hit by the September Google helpful content update have recovered yet, but there is still more time for the March core update to reverse those. Google Analytics updated its conversion metrics to better match with Google Ads. Microsoft is buying ads on Google Search to drive searches on Bing Search. Bing's people also ask section has ask Copilot. Bing Search has refine your search with Copilot. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Spam Update Done, Patience With Core Update, Helpful Content Recoveries, Yahoo Search Coming & New Head Of Google Search
This week we covered that the Google March 2024 spam update is done rolling out. Google says to wait for the March 2024 core update to be done before making changes. Google will collect feedback after the core and spam updates are done...
-
Report: No Site Hit By The September Helpful Content Update Recovered Yet
As you know, the September 2023 helpful content update was brutal to many small site owners, bloggers, SEOs and others. Some of these folks were desperately waiting for a recovery and were hopeful that this March 2024 core update (which is still rolling out) would result in a recovery. But it does not appear that any site has yet recovered from the ranking declines they saw in September 2023.
-
Google Analytics Conversion Metrics Updated To Match Google Ads
Google announced changes to Google Analytics to help the conversion metrics match across Google Ads and Google Analytics. Google will rename legacy conversion to key events, and there are new cross-channel conversion performance reporting beyond Google Ads will be added to the Advertising workspace in GA4.
-
Microsoft Buying Ads On Google Search To Drive More Searches On Bing
Microsoft is buying Google Ads to promote its search engine, Bing, on Google Search. I think this has been going on a long time, but you can trigger Bing Ads on Google Search through the Google Ads system for some queries.
-
Bing Search With Ask Copilot In People Also Ask Section
Microsoft has been pushing Copilot within Bing Search a heck of a lot. Now Microsoft is showing a chat icon that says "Ask Copilot" in the People also ask section of the Bing search results.
-
Bing Search Refine Your Search On Chat / Copilot
Bing Search has a new refine your search box that sends searchers from Bing Search to Microsoft Copilot (formerly Bing Chat). You can check off the topics below and then click on the blue "chat" button to be taken into Copilot.
-
Google Lolly Pop Bow
Here is an old photo from 2017 from the Google China office then. It is of a branded Google lolly pop with a blue bow on it. I am not sure why it caught my eye - it seems a bit creepy maybe?
Other Great Search Threads:
- Ads Editor 2.6.1 now available., Greg on X
- Been A LOT of reversals with the last two volatility spikes within the March '24 Core Update... As well as some other really "peculiar" behavior. Let's start with the peculiar behavior..., Mordy Oberstein on X
- Should we block redirecting links in robot.txt?, Reddit
- We're starting to roll out API support for Gemini 1.5 Pro for developers. We're excited to see what you build with the 1M token context window! We'll be onboarding people to the API slowly at first, and then we'll ramp it up., Jeff Dean on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Turbulence ahead: The wrath of the March 2024 core update is not linear
- Google Analytics 4 addresses Google Ads report discrepancies with conversion update
- Microsoft unveils key Performance Max updates and Smart Shopping sunset timeline
- How to onboard an SEO agency the right way
- 4 keys to SEO and PPC collaboration in 2024
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- How to Get Started With Python in Google Colab, Cypress North
Industry & Business
- 5 ways Google's data centers support Loudoun County, Google Blog
- Apple, Google to Be Hit by First Probes Under EU Digital Law, Bloomberg
- DOJ sues Apple over iPhone monopoly in landmark antitrust case, CNBC
- UN adopts first global artificial intelligence resolution, Reuters
Links & Content Marketing
- 8 Content Marketing Trends to Explore in 2024, Semrush
- Content Marketing Strategy: Creating an Effective Plan for Your Blog, SEMpdx
- 7 Answers to TikTok Ban Questions, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Google Maps Rival Announces Big Update for Android Auto and CarPlay, AutoEvolution
- Google Maps rolls out ‘Glanceable’ directions for way easier navigation, Fox News
- Google Maps sleuths think they've found a massive door in Antarctica, Metro News
Mobile & Voice
- Apple's MM1 language model could finally make Siri useful, XDA Developers
- Former Google employee: How a 'code red' meeting and ChatGPT led execs to take 'shortcuts' in Gemini AI launch, Fox Business
- Google hit with $270M fine in France as authority finds news publishers’ data was used for Gemini, TechCrunch
SEO
- 3 Types of Ecommerce Product Reviews for SEO + Conversions, BruceClay
- AI Spam Sites Beat Google's March 2024 Spam Update, Search Engine Journal
- How Brands Can Prepare for SGE, Botify
- It’s not you - it’s Google Search Console, Women in Tech SEO
- Keyword Clustering in Seconds: Save Time With Keywords Explorer Tool, Ahrefs
- SEO Testing: What It Is & How to Test SEO in 2024 (+ 6 Ideas), Semrush
- The Role of SEO in Mergers and Acquisitions, Ahrefs
- What Is Visual Search? Examples, Benefits, and Optimization Tips, Semrush
- WordPress 6.5: The features you want to know about, Yoast
PPC
- How to Make a Budget Template: From Numbers to Flow, PPC Expo
- Disney selling CTV ads on Google and The Trade Desk in strategy shift, Ad Age
Search Features
- BBC develops AI plans and talks to Big Tech over archives access, Financial Times (Sub)
Other Search
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.