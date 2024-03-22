Daily Search Forum Recap: March 22, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

It seems that no sites hit by the September Google helpful content update have recovered yet, but there is still more time for the March core update to reverse those. Google Analytics updated its conversion metrics to better match with Google Ads. Microsoft is buying ads on Google Search to drive searches on Bing Search. Bing's people also ask section has ask Copilot. Bing Search has refine your search with Copilot. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

