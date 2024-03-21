In November we were expecting to see parts of the new Yahoo Search soon but at this point, we have not seen it yet. Brian Provost, the Senior VP and General Manager of Yahoo Search, said on X last night that we should hang tight, the team is still wiring up some new stuff.

Brian Provost wrote, "Hang tight! Still wiring up some new stuff."

Here is that post:

Hang tight! Still wiring up some new stuff. — Brian Provost (@brianprovost) March 21, 2024

As a reminder, in January of 2023, Yahoo tweeted that it will make search cool again, explaining a week later that Yahoo Search is making a return. Sadly, most of you don't think Yahoo can compete with the current players. Then last November they said we can expect something soonish - it is hard to define when soon is...

Who knows exactly when Yahoo will showcase its new vision for how Search should work but when they do, I am sure we will all be interested in what they have to show us.

