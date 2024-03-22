Google announced changes to Google Analytics to help the conversion metrics match across Google Ads and Google Analytics. Google will rename legacy conversion to key events, and there are new cross-channel conversion performance reporting beyond Google Ads will be added to the Advertising workspace in GA4.

Google said, "key events in Google Analytics that will replace what currently exists as conversions for behavioral analytics." "With this update, a conversion will be the same whether you’re looking at it in your Google Ads reporting or in a Google Analytics report. In this improved, more unified experience, we are addressing the differences in conversions reporting that marketers have experienced across Google Ads and Analytics, a long-standing request that we are happy to have resolved for our customers," Google added.

Here is a GIF of key events in the user acquisition report of Google Analytics:

Google said if you have a Google Ads account linked to Analytics you will now see consistent conversions in the Advertising Workspace for campaign performance reporting, and you will be able to use them to inform ongoing optimization for better results. Advertisers will also get cross-channel conversion reporting beyond Google Ads, Google added.

Google's Ads Liaison, Ginny Marvin, wrote on X:

We're introducing key events & conversions in GA4. Let’s dive into why & what advertisers need to know: Why the update? Discrepancies in conversions reporting have long been a frustration among marketers. The aim is to provide a much more consistent view of conversions across Analytics and Google Ads. With this update, a conversion will be the same in #GoogleAds and in #GA4 reporting. What's changing? 1. In GA4, legacy conversions will be renamed to key events. Key events indicate the events that are important to your business for behavioral measurement purposes. Conversions in the report and explore modules will become key events and retain the exact same measurement capabilities as the legacy conversion concept. 2. Key events will be defined as conversions only when they are shared with Google Ads. Conversions will be reflected in performance reporting. 3. New cross-channel conversion performance reporting beyond Google Ads will be added to the Advertising workspace in GA4. Consider the Advertising section your hub for Ads conversion performance reporting. Action needed? None. GA4 and Google Ads users don’t have to take any action. Legacy conversions will be changed to key events automatically and any conversions shared with Google Ads will be labeled as conversions and reported on in the Advertising section. And, stay tuned for more reporting features and tools coming to the Advertising section in GA4.

Got it? If not, more details here.

Forum discussion at X.