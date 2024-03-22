Microsoft Buying Ads On Google Search To Drive More Searches On Bing

Mar 22, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Robot Piggybacking Google Robot

Microsoft is buying Google Ads to promote its search engine, Bing, on Google Search. I think this has been going on a long time, but you can trigger Bing Ads on Google Search through the Google Ads system for some queries.

Glenn Gabe posted about it several days ago on X, he wrote, "Inception for Search Engines -> Bing running Google Ads, driving users to Bing search results, which leads to affiliate content."

Here is what it looks like:

Bing Ads On Google

When you click on the ad in Google Search, you are taken to the Bing Search results for that query. The Bing search results page has its on Microsoft Advertising search ads, it has product listings and more affiliate content. Here is a partial screenshot:

Bing Results After Google Ads Click

Just as an FYI, Ask.com did this over a decade ago.

It makes you wonder if Bing is doing this to win over Google users or if they have some sort of model where they can make more on their ad clicks than what they are paying for the Google Ad click...

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Core Update Rumbling, Manual Actions FAQs, Core Web Vitals Updates, AI, Bing, Ads &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Web Analytics

Google Analytics Conversion Metrics Updated To Match Google Ads

Mar 22, 2024 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Microsoft Buying Ads On Google Search To Drive More Searches On Bing

Mar 22, 2024 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Bing Search With Ask Copilot In People Also Ask Section

Mar 22, 2024 - 7:21 am
Bing Search

Bing Search Refine Your Search On Chat / Copilot

Mar 22, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 21, 2024

Mar 21, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google Updates

Google March 2024 Spam Update Finished Rolling Out

Mar 21, 2024 - 7:51 am
Previous Story: Bing Search With Ask Copilot In People Also Ask Section
Next Story: Google Analytics Conversion Metrics Updated To Match Google Ads

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.