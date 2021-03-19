Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Featured Snippets Return, Google Ads Blocked Tons Of Ads & Check The Status Of Google Reviews

I am back in my real office after over a year of recording from home - it is weird but good to be back. After Google dropping featured snippets significantly in the Google Search results a few weeks ago, they returned this week, out of the blue and with no explanation from Google. Also, starting this morning, I am seeing early signs of a Google search algorithm update. Google’s John Mueller said that after a page is indexed, the words in the URL become a super light weight signal. Google Search Console sent out confusing emails about SharedArrayBuffers this week, are you confused. Can browser extensions mess with your core web vital scores? Yes, but it won’t matter. Google blocked an insane number of ads in 2020, I’ll take you through some of the stats. Google Ads launched a new summary view user interface for smaller advertisers. Microsoft Advertising launched static headlines for dynamic search ads. Microsoft Bing replaced the magnifying glass search button with a button that says Search. Google Maps has a new ad spot for a business overlay listing. Google My Business launched a new way to manage reviews, and check the status of review removal requests. Google Maps can now show service area businesses street views, which is a very big security and privacy concern. There was a Twitter poll that shows only 45% of SEOs and marketers still do a bit of affiliate marketing. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

