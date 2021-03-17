Google Maps Business Listing Overlay New Ad Spot

Bryant Suellentrop spotted a new ad placement in the Google Maps interface that Ben Fisher confirmed with me is new. In short, if you are browsing Google Maps and click on a business pin, Google will overlay the local result on the map interface. Now Google is showing an ad listing in that overlay.

Bryant Suellentrop posted a screenshot of this on Twitter but I can replicate this and here is what it looks like:

I was not sure if this was new, because I am not a heavy Google Maps user but Ben Fisher, who is, said on Twitter "Confirmed this is new Barry." He should know, he is a Google Maps Local Guide.

Forum discussion at Twitter.