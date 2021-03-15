Featured Snippets Back To Normal Levels In Google Search

Mar 15, 2021 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
On February 19th or so, Google significantly dropped the number of times featured snippets would show up in the Google Search results. Well, as of Friday morning, March 12th, it looks like the percentage of time Google shows featured snippets in the results are back to normal.

Here are screenshots from the tracking tools showing them return to normal:

Mozcast:

RankRanger:

Semrush:

Looks like it is back to the normal saturation that it was prior to the drop on February 19th.

Glenn Gabe was the first to spot this I believe:

My gut was that the drop was not intentional and it was a bug - but my gut has been wrong before...

Forum discussion at Twitter.

