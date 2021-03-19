Microsoft Bing Search Replaces Magnifying Glass With Search Button

Microsoft Bing seems to have swapped out the magnifying glass button on the search bar in the search results landing page with the button that says "search." It is a small but interesting change, below are before and after screen shots.

Here is what the top search bar looked like in Microsoft Bing just a week ago (click image to enlarge):

Here is what it looks like today (click image to enlarge):

Frank Sandtmann who sent this to me said Microsoft changes the "search icon/word with inverted colors ("Search" – but also spotted a version with a magnifying glass with inverted colors, making it better stand out). He added that Microsoft added "a new menu item "Tools", which when clicked displays the number of results.

Small change but notable.

