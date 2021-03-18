Google Video SEO Tips In New Video & Updated Help Docs

Google has published some new and updated resources around video SEO. First, there is a new video, lighting talk, on the topic of video SEO best practices by Danielle Marshak, Product Manager at Google. Second, there is an updated help doc section on video SEO best practices.

For those doing video SEO, I don't think you will find anything new here but it is always good to double check your knowledge. So I will sum it up for you below.

The video by Danielle Marshak explains these concepts:

How Google Indexes Videos:

Video HTML Tags

Structured Markup

Video Sitemaps

Signals:

Text On The Page

Links To The Video

Structured Data Markup

Video Content Files

Videos Appears On:

Web Search: Google shows videos in web search video carousel box when the video is the main piece of content on the webpage. Google may also show videos from webpages that have mixed content and videos in the news box, top stories, and other elements.

Video Search Tab

Image Search Tab

Google Discover

Video Best Practices

Make your videos on the web publicly on a web page

Provide structured data with VideoObject markup

Include high quality thumbnail to Google

Submit a video sitemap

Make video content files accessible (do not block Google)

Here is the video:

The updated help docs go into these areas:

Help Google find your videos

Ensure your videos can be indexed

Allow Google to fetch your video content files

Enable specific video features

Remove, restrict, or update your videos as needed

Forum discussion at Twitter.