45% Of SEOs/Marketers Do Some Affiliate Marketing

Cyrus Shepard posted a poll on Twitter asking SEOs and marketers if they do any affiliate marketing in the course of their day. Only 45% of those who completed the poll said yes, they do affiliate marketing.

I am a bit surprised, I would have thought more SEOs do affiliate marketing on the side, at least.

Here is his Twitter poll:

Quick Poll: As an SEO/Marketer, do you do any affiliate marketing? — Cyrus (@CyrusShepard) March 18, 2021

And here is my ugly pie chart:

Back in the old days of SEO, like pre-2010, I think most SEOs, if not all, did a bit of affiliate marketing on the side. In fact, the most successful SEOs made most of their money pre-2010 in the affiliate space. Oh, how the times have changed...

