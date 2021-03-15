Microsoft Advertising Static Headlines For Dynamic Search Ads Available

Microsoft announced that you can now use static headlines within your Microsoft Advertising Dynamic Search Ads (DSAs). Static headlines are an additional column you can add to your Dynamic Search Ads page feed. This allows you to specify the specific ad title you want to show up for a particular URL you have in your page feed.

The Dynamic Search Ads (DSAs) page feeds include a column of URLs within your domain, grouped by Custom labels, and now with an ad title supplied for individual URLs if you want to leverage static headlines. Microsoft explained that "since advertisers that use DSAs are already specifying the description used in the ad copy, the inclusion of Ad Title in your page feeds means you now have full control over your DSA ad copy! There’s no dynamic text insertion for the headline or anywhere else, which means any advertiser that may have had concerns of violating regulations in the past no longer needs to worry with static headlines."

There are more details on how to get started using this on the Microsoft Advertising blog.

Forum discussion at Twitter.