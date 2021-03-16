Creepy: Google Maps Street View Images For Service Area Home Businesses

Google lets businesses that do not want to display their addresses (like home based businesses) on Google Maps or Google Search the ability to label their business as "service level businesses." But starting last Friday according to Tricia Clements (@yourbizwatchdog) Google is now showing the street views for these businesses, which is obviously scary, creepy and not what these businesses owners want.

Jason Brown posted an example on Twitter of this happening on Android for this service area business. You can clearly use the street view to locate the home business address, if you wanted to:

Amy Toman (@BubblesUp), a local SEO, told me "this is a security issue for many home-based businesses who'd been hiding their locations to not only comply with the Google My Business Terms of Service, but also because they don’t want their home addresses publicly visible. It may also be an issue for those who'd hidden their business address due to personal safety concerns. Over the years, I've heard from many business owners who hide their addresses due to restraining orders or local zoning laws."

Google is aware of this and hopefully will address these concerns ASAP.

