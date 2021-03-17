Google My Business Review Removal Request Status Tool

Google My Business has launched a new tool where you can not only see the reviews for your business, but also quickly report those reviews for policy violations and even better, check the status or reviews you already reported. Plus, if that review was not removed, you can quickly submit an appeal.

The new tool is accessible over here and while it does not seem to work well for businesses that manage many locations and may reviews, it is still a useful tool. Joy Hawkins first reported this and said "This feature seems to only work for Google My Business accounts that have a small number of listings in them."

Here is how it works:

Step 1: Select your business:

Step 2: Select if you want to check the status of a review you previously reported or if you want to report a new review for takedown (click to enlarge any of the images below):

If you select to check the status, Google will show you the recently reported reviews:

If you click continue, Google will not only show you a bit more information but also let you submit an appear:

Going back up, if you selected to report a new review for takedown, Google will show you your reviews (some of them), with links to see them on Google Maps and a link to report the review:

Then you click continue:

Pretty cool!

Forum discussion at Twitter.