Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Product Reviews System Update, Discover & Helpful Content System, Bing AI Chat Prometheus, Google Ads Suspension & More

So much to discuss this week in the SEO video recap - just so much. Let's start with a new confirmed Google update, and the February 2023 Google product reviews system was updated to support more than just the English language. Google updated its help documentation to say the helpful content system update now can impact Google Discover visibility, and it never did prior, according to Google. Microsoft Bing told us more about how Bing AI Chat works so fast, leveraging Prometheus; I try to break it down for you all. Bing AI Chat launched on mobile with voice search. Bing AI Chat in the Edge sidebar sometimes doesn’t show citations by default. Microsoft Bing should have released a significant quality improvement to Bing AI chat Thursday. Bing also integrates the image creator tool in some regions in some search results. Microsoft upped the cost of the Bing Search API in a big way. Many Google Ads advertisers have been suspended recently. Google Ads performance max gained many new features that should be coming soon. Google Search Console now lets you export more data daily to BigQuery. Google Search Console updated the user and permissions management. Google said favicon no longer needs to be hosted on the same domain as the site. Google said existing sites wouldn’t drop just because it uses an exact match domain. Google said core web vitals should not be a priority for small and local businesses. Google’s Gary Illyes dug into what happens with a noindex or nofollow on a 301 or 302 redirect. A new study shows that services impact local rankings in Google Search in a big way. Google Business Profiles has now launched the “profile strength” widget and many local SEOs are not happy. Google Business Profiles added a duplicate “see photos” button. Google AdSense sites section is changing next month. A report shows that 50% of Google’s search business depends on Apple devices. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Search Topics of Discussion:

