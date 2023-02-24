Daily Search Forum Recap: February 24, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Did you know that 50% of Google's search business flows through Apple devices? Google has updated the site move documentation, but the updates were minor. Google said third-party reviews on your pages don't impact rankings. The Android Google Maps app added a "business" tab to manage your Google Business Profile. Google Ads added a bunch of new performance max features. Plus the weekly SEO video recap is live.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Product Reviews System Update, Discover & Helpful Content System, Bing AI Chat Prometheus, Google Ads Suspension & More
So much to discuss this week in the SEO video recap - just so much. Let's start with a new confirmed Google update, and the February 2023 Google product reviews system was updated to support more than just the English language...
- Google Ads Performance Max Adds Brand Exclusions, Page Feeds, Video Creation & More Reporting
Google Ads announced four new features coming soon to Performance Max, including campaign-level brand exclusions, page feeds, video creation tools and more reporting. Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liason, said on Twitter, "you likely saw account-level negative keywords started rolling out next month for brand suitability & other purposes."
- Google Maps App For Android Adds "Business" Profile Tab
The Google Maps app for Android has seem to add a new tab to manage your business profile(s). The tab shows a store icon with the word "Business" below it. Clicking it, lets you manage your Google Business Profile listing directly in the app.
- Google: Embedding Local Reviews Collected By Third Parties Does Not Help With Web Search Rankings
Google's John Mueller was asked if it would help with web rankings in Google to embed reviews from sites like Facebook, Bing, Google, etc on your web site. John said, no, not for web search and he also warned us about not using structured data on those third-party site reviews.
- Google Site Move Documentation Updated
Google has updated the site move related search documentation this week. It seems like most of the changes were mostly about simplifying things around site moves, removing some content, clarification and so forth.
- Report: Over 50% Of Google Search Business Flows Through Apple Devices
Did you know that (1) over 50% of the Google search business goes through an Apple device and (2) Google also gives Apple a share of the Chrome iOS (and Mac) revenue as well?
- Bardogs Show At The Google Zurich Office
The Bardogs Zurich folks, some sort of weight lifting performers, put on a show a the new Google Zurich office. Here are some photos I found on Instagram of this.
Other Great Search Threads:
- I imagine if the server is that slow that a few random requests bog it down, then you have bigger problems. We don't just mix all URLs and try to crawl them, we prioritize those which we think, John Mueller on Twitter
- Your input helps us learn and improve so we can make the new Bing even better! Here's how to share your feedback while you're using Bing: Click the "Feedback" button located at the bottom right of your screen., Microsoft Bing Dev on Twitter
- Microsoft Bing AI chat now showing "ad" labels in the annotations - updated my story with ads in the new Bing AI chat, Barry Schwartz on Twitter
