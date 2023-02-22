Microsoft Bing Tests Image Creator In Search Results

Feb 22, 2023
Microsoft Bing Image Creator

Last October, Microsoft introduced its Image Creator tool to help you create images using AI. Well, now Bing seems to be testing this in the web and image search results in some regions.

Image Creator is a product to help users generate AI images with DALL-E. Given a text prompt, Microsoft Bing AI will generate a set of images matching that prompt. In fact, Microsoft updated its webmaster guidelines to notate this feature just recently.

Now, Bing is testing this in the Bing search results.

Khushal Bherwani posted about this on Twitter showing how the Bing image results shows some people a button to "create any image."

click for full size

Here are more examples:

Here is a video on how it works:

I do wonder if this will go live fully or not with all the legal issues around this.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

