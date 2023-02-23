Google Business Profiles "See Photos" Button

Google Business Profiles lets you access and edit your business profile from web search (like it or not) and recently, Google has been testing showing a "see photos" button in addition to the normal "add photos" button.

Seems redundant? Yea, a little but I guess Google is testing it to see if businesses use it?

This was spotted by Ben Fisher on Twitter who shared this screenshot:

What happens when you click it? It takes you into your photos in the Google Business Profile manager:

I do not see this yet.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

