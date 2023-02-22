Many Advertisers Complaining About Google Ads Account Suspensions

Feb 22, 2023 • 7:41 am | comments (2) by | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Google Ads Police Suspensions

Last week we reported that Google Ads campaigns were seeing mass disapproval and suspensions but now I am seeing new reports of Google Ad account suspensions across multiple verticals. I am unsure if this is a new thing or just something Google Ads advertisers need to deal with more often, but it seems like something triggered this week. I see mass complaints about account suspensions in the Google Ads support forums.

Google Ads and chart expert Greg Finn, who I trust fully, posted on Twitter yesterday, "Hearing about suspended Google Ads accounts across varying verticals. Anyone else seeing this?" Others did indeed reply but no one from Google replied yet, which is a bit upsetting.

And there are tons, tons of complaints about this in the official Google Ads Forums - way too many to link to, just go there and do a control - F for "suspen..." Here are just some of the ones I spotted in the last few hours, there are so many more:

Here are some of the replies from those in the Google Ads PPC community:

I do hope someone from Google replies today...

Forum discussion at threads above and Twitter.

