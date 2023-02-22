Many Advertisers Complaining About Google Ads Account Suspensions

Last week we reported that Google Ads campaigns were seeing mass disapproval and suspensions but now I am seeing new reports of Google Ad account suspensions across multiple verticals. I am unsure if this is a new thing or just something Google Ads advertisers need to deal with more often, but it seems like something triggered this week. I see mass complaints about account suspensions in the Google Ads support forums.

Google Ads and chart expert Greg Finn, who I trust fully, posted on Twitter yesterday, "Hearing about suspended Google Ads accounts across varying verticals. Anyone else seeing this?" Others did indeed reply but no one from Google replied yet, which is a bit upsetting.

And there are tons, tons of complaints about this in the official Google Ads Forums - way too many to link to, just go there and do a control - F for "suspen..." Here are just some of the ones I spotted in the last few hours, there are so many more:

Here are some of the replies from those in the Google Ads PPC community:

Not only accounts, also MCCs get suspended for circumventing systems 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Vincent Beima | The Google Ads Consultant (@vincentbeima) February 21, 2023

@gregfinn Dozens of advertisers reach out to us every week for help resolving Google Ads suspensions. I haven't seen a particular increase recently, but I'll update this if that changes.



Most common reasons:



Circumventing

Suspicious Payments

Misrepresentation (GMC) — John Horn (@JohnHornSG) February 21, 2023

I had one of these earlier this year. Support was no help and I finally figured out the zip code was entered wrong and we fixed that. Any chance something in the payment information is off? — Harrison Jack Hepp (@HarrisonJHepp) February 21, 2023

Got one today for an account that sells mini dumper … yup! — MJ🍩 (@mjharpon) February 21, 2023

Last year alone had over 40 accounts. All but 1 were suspicious payments



Manual review cleared them all but took over 7-8 weeks — Josiah Daves (@josiah_daves) February 21, 2023

Yes! I manage a lot of accounts for carpet cleaners, and 7pm last night we had a Local Services Ads account suspended for circumventing systems. No warning — ♛ Reuben D. Rock ♛ (@reubenrock) February 21, 2023

Mine got suspended today for circumventing systems. Thought that was funny considering i havent added a payment method or even launched any campaigns. — Mathias (@mathiasx1010) February 21, 2023

Happed to me today. Cannot get threw to support, chat just leaves me with a link to the help page. — McAfee (@McAfeeCz) February 21, 2023

Had 7 accounts get suspended. All of the were because we hadn’t setup and verified the payment. Just got one back online after 36 hours. Working next now — Eric Vevang (@VevangEric) February 22, 2023

2 MCC accounts that I manage got suspended due to circumventing systems policy and 1 of them is not even set up (no child account or payment method). Support hasn't been of any help. They just ask to wait for 3-5 days and never get back. — Hitesh Mehta (@iamhiteshmehta) February 22, 2023

I do hope someone from Google replies today...

Forum discussion at threads above and Twitter.