Bing AI Chat In Edge Sidebar Tests Not Showing Citations For Some Results

Microsoft Bing is testing not showing the citations or links to publishers by default for some results in the Edge Sidebar. So instead of showing the links to the publishers, Bing is showing "click to view," and when you click it, then Bing will show you those citations or links.

This was spotted and covered by Glenn Gabe and posted on Twitter as well. Glenn wrote, "but I noticed something in the Edge sidebar that was concerning. For some queries, Bing Chat did provide citations in the response, but then collapsed the bottom citations behind a “Click to view” button. That essentially hid the websites that were being cited (which makes it harder to click those links to visit the sites)."

Here is his screenshot; on the left is the default view and then the screenshot on the right is what you see after you click on "Click to view."

The Bing Edge sidebar loads on top of web pages when you are reading those pages.

So while you are already viewing content, maybe Bing decides not to show the links to other publishers because you may be on a competitor?

