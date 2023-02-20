Microsoft Bing Search APIs Price Going Up 10x

Microsoft is increasing the price of using the Bing Search APIs by 10x the current cost, effective May 1, 2023, the company posted. That includes using the API for Bing image search, news search, video search, visual search, web search, entity search, and more.

Some prices go from $1 per 1,000 transactions to $10 per 1,000 transactions, and some are $3 per 1,000 transactions to $15 per 1,000 transactions.

The large language models the following pricing applies effective immediately from $28.00 per 1,000 transactions to $200.00 per 1,000 transactions.

You can see the full list of pricing changes over here.

I suspect some of you are using the Bing API for your search marketing work.

Here is a screenshot of the price changes:

