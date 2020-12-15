Daily Search Forum Recap: December 15, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: Our Core Updates Goes Out To Full Index, Page By Page
Google's Danny Sullivan said that when it comes to Google Core Update, it "is core to all the content in our index," he said. He said the core update "goes out to the entire index, page by page."
- Google Gives New Names To Surfaces Across Google & Shopping Actions
Google is renaming surfaces across Google and Shopping Actions. Surfaces across Google instead will go by the listings rather than the feature itself, i.e. free shopping listings and Shopping Actions will be called Buy on Google.
- Google Tests Expandable Descriptions / Snippets In Search
Yesterday we reported how Google was testing dynamically expandable images below snippets. Now I am seeing reports of Google testing expandable text descriptions in the snippets. Here is a GIF of it in action from Jordan Long on Twitter.
- Bing Webmaster Tools Begins Microsoft Clarity Integration
Microsoft has integrated its new analytics tool, Microsoft Clarity, with Bing Webmaster Tools. Microsoft Clarity user behavior analytics tool that helps you understand how users are interacting with your website through features such as session replays and heatmaps. You can now add it to your site via Bing Webmaster Tools.
- SEOAsked.com - Portal To Search For Google SEO Q&As On Twitter
Here is a good idea, a site that archives and lets you search for tweets from Googlers who answer SEO related questions. The site is not perfect, but the concept is very good - Seoasked.com.
- Google 2020 Holiday Decorations Are Live For Christmas, Chanukah & Kwanzaa
Google now has all of its holiday decorations live for the 2020 year-end holiday season. We saw the Chanukah decorations go live a week ago because Chanukah already started but now the Christmas and Kwanzaa decorations are live as well.
- GooglePlex Signage At Google California Office With Snow
The GooglePlex, the main Google headquarters in Mountain View, California, seems to have put up a new Google sign on the outside of its building. This sign has a snow look added to the logo. But it n
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- If you're curious about the referrer changes in Chrome (the effect you'll see in Analytics), drop in at https://t.co/dWTMYgjOq2 (and watch the rest of the video anyway :-))., John Mueller on Twitter
- Improve your marketing and reach new, global shoppers by understanding consumer trends. Check out this guide on measurement to learn how → https://t.co/nAA2YGG5jJ #GoogleMarketFinder, Google Ads on Twitter
- It's time to reveal what I've been working on for the past 3 months! This thing will make your work as an #SEO much faster and more efficient. It's a new Chrome extension - SEO Pro Extension with 7 tabs covering th, Kristina Azarenko on Twitter
- This feels like a more broader issue - if the majority of your site's traffic from search is not your targeted audience, perhaps there's something other than blocking users that you need to or could do. Blocking, John Mueller on Twitter
- What are y'all most excited about for 2021 in the SEO / web world?, John Mueller on Twitter
- Why is @JohnMu meeting with @g33konaut @danielwaisberg @piropiroanna @jumpingknee @Aurora_Morales & @methode 🤔?? And who is late 😆? Share with us YOUR favorite Search Central video moment using #SearchCentral4, Google Search Central on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Bing Webmaster Tools adds Microsoft Clarity integration
- Live, interactive search marketing workshops start tomorrow!
- Video: Alan Rabinowitz’s Google ranking & online reputation management tips
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- How to Analyze Site Visitor Engagement With Google Analytics Reports, Social Media Examiner
- How to build advanced marketing reports in Google Data Studio, OWOX BI
- New features arriving at Google Analytics to help boost ROI, Agility PR Solutions
- Running better Marketing Campaigns w/ Advanced Customer Segmentations, Alex Genovese
- Getting started with Google Data Studio, DeepCrawl
Industry & Business
- Google tools support more nonprofits in new ways, Google Blog
- Google lost $1.7M in ad revenue during YouTube outage, expert says, Fox Business
- Maximize Return During Tough Times Through Testing, Moz
Links & Content Marketing
- A Guide to Digital PR: Why It‘s Important for SEO & Link Building, SEM Rush
- Announcing Link Grapg, Majestic Blog
Local & Maps
- Google Maps Showing Web Results, Local University
- Developing an FAQ with Google Q&A, Street Fight
- Local SEO best practice for restaurants and takeaways, Vertical Leap
Mobile & Voice
- How to host a group video call to celebrate the holidays, Google Blog
- Google redesigns Assistant Routines with sunrise/set triggers, 9to5Google
SEO
- The Future of Retail and The Role of SEO, Botify
- WebMD vs. Healthline - when industries shift, Kevin Indig
- When SEO meets UX: The upcoming page experience ranking signal, DeepCrawl
- All I Want for Christmas Is My Keyword Data Back, Search Engine Journal
PPC
- Google Search on the web briefly tested a dark mode over the weekend, Android Police
- Why share of search should be a metric you focus on, iCrossing UK
Search Features
- Plan your day or week confidently with new forecasts from MSN Weather, Bing Search Blog
Other Search
- Making sense of 2020 through Search, Google Blog