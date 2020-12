The GooglePlex, the main Google headquarters in Mountain View, California, seems to have put up a new Google sign on the outside of its building. This sign has a snow look added to the logo. But it never snows there.

Honestly, I am not sure if this is new but it was just posted on Instagram the other day.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.