Google: Our Core Updates Goes Out To Full Index, Page By Page

Google's Danny Sullivan said that when it comes to Google Core Update, it "is core to all the content in our index," he said. He said the core update "goes out to the entire index, page by page."

Here is the post on Twitter in context of all of this:

A core update is core to all the content in our index. It goes out to the entire index, page by page. — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) December 11, 2020

If you think about it, it seems sites get hit by core updates or not. Meaning, a site is either impacted or not, but not individual pages of the site. You generally won't see one or two pages impacted by a core update. Instead, you would see a whole site impacted by a core update.

Instead, think about it, if enough of your pages are not "quality" enough, your overall site can not fair well with a core update.

Remember, we had the December 2020 core update on December 3rd and then a second wave of it on December 10th or so. It should be just about done rolling out in the next day or so.

