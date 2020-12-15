SEOAsked.com - Portal To Search For Google SEO Q&As On Twitter

Here is a good idea, a site that archives and lets you search for tweets from Googlers who answer SEO related questions. The site is not perfect, but the concept is very good - Seoasked.com.

"Seoasked.com archive all Googlers tweets & answers about SEO so you can easily share them back with your team or client. Created with ❤️ for the community," is the slogan of the site and I love the concept. It seems to have launched back in November, by Matthis Duarte but I was just notified about it on Friday.

I mean, I searched for [title tag] and [page experience update] and nothing came up. I searched for [widget links] and the results were really not that amazing. But the concept is good and I hope the search feature gets better.

The concept it great. I mean, that is why I write about what Googlers say. I use the search box on this site to find it. But if this site can find stuff better, from ALL of the Googlers tweets, that is a huge plus.

