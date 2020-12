Here is a photo, I think of the Google Zurich office, which is near the railroad. It is a cool show to see the railroad and power lines and of course the graffiti.

This was shared on Twitter, although the photo I don't think is new.

The Kirkland office also has nearby railroad tracks.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.