Daily Search Forum Recap: December 14, 2020

- Vlog #98: Alan Rabinowitz On Ways To Rank Well In Google Search & Proper Online Reputation Management (Part Two)
In part one of my talk with Alan Rabinowitz, we spoke about his history in the space and about the nofollow link and if Google counts it. In part two Alan shares how to rank well in Google Search and how to do online reputation management...
- Bing Tests Boxed Embossed Look On Snippets When Cursor Overlays
Here is another search results interface, this one is from Microsoft Bing. Bing is testing that when you overlay your mouse cursor over a snippet, it protrudes the background of the snippet, making it boxed it, and embossed in the search results page. Frank Sandtmann sent me this GIF to share with you all.
- Google Ads To Prohibits Ads For Sugar Dating: Compensated Dating Or Sexual Arrangements
Google announced that is will begin to prohibit what is called "sugar" dating, where there is compensated dating or sexual arrangements where one participant is expected to provide money, gifts, financial support, mentorship, or other valuable benefits to another participant.
- Google Tests New Top Stories Multi Grid Layout
Looks like Google is testing yet another layout for the top stories news box in the Google search results. Mateus Nunes from LiveCoins in Brazil sent me a screen shot on Twitter, where you can see this layout has a multiple layouts.
- Google: Avoid Blocking Pages That Are Important Enough To Have Links To Them
Google's John Mueller said he would advice that if "that's something where if you see that these pages are important enough that people are linking to them then I would try to avoid blocking them by robot's txt." In short, if you have important or popular pages with a lot of links to them, make sure Google can access the page.
- Google Tests Displaying Images Within Snippets On Mouse Hover
Here is a weird one spotted by Vlad Rappoport and posted on Twitter. He showed how when you place your mouse cursor over a snippet's title, images can dynamically load beneath that snippet. Here is a GIF of it in action.
- Christmas Tree With A Mask Emoji Via Google
Here is a new emoji Google posted on its Instagram page, it is a Christmas tree wearing a mask. Google wrote "when nothing feels ordinary, we need extraordinary emoji. And with the updated Emoji Kitch
- Yes, Google Is Down Right Now (& Now Google Is Back)
Yes, it appears a lot of Google services are currently down right now. You are not alone.
- Also, with all these things, especially the spammy techniques, we should not (imo) remove sites from search completely unless there's absolutely no value. People get things wr, John Mueller on Twitter
- Christmas is almost here! Visit Santa's Village to play games with the elves, see holiday traditions from around the world, and help Santa get ready for his big day → https://t.co/K2wvihRb29 https://t.co/2Z35MaKzVK, Google on Twitter
- It's not your panel. It's the other person's. Sometimes we can mix info for similar named people by mistake. I did pass this on earlier already, but I'll raise it again. Sorry for the issues here., Danny Sullivan on Twitter
- They've changed the amenities filter in Hotel Finder too, no? https://t.co/yNUsadYqoE, Lluc Berrio Penycate on Twitter
