Yes, Google Is Down Right Now (& Now Google Is Back)

Yes, it appears a lot of Google services are currently down right now. You are not alone.

This is Gmail, YouTube, Google My Business, Google AdSense, Google AdWords, Google Photos, Google Analytics, Gmail, Google Search Console, Admob, etc but not Google Search. I think logging into Google is broken also.

Any early birds suddenly having issues with GSuite across the board? pic.twitter.com/VQVrjvTxub — Sara Holoubek (@sarita) December 14, 2020

You know it is bad when GoogleAds goes down

That has to be the part of Google that has most safety fallback ! pic.twitter.com/si96v9c4md — 𝄢 Jason Barnard (@jasonmbarnard) December 14, 2020

We even have Googlers joking that they cannot work due to the outage:

i guess i won't work then. yo, @JohnMu , how's the cheese making going? pic.twitter.com/ygihJoHMYM — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) December 14, 2020

Of course, the big Google Search joke in the SEO world is [is google down] query says no, but technically, Google Search is up:

You can check the Google Workspace status indicators, they are all currently red (have been since around 6:55am ET.

Update: Google services seem to be coming back up at 7:28am ET, so about a 30 minute outage.

Forum discussion at Twitter.