Yes, Google Is Down Right Now (& Now Google Is Back)

Dec 14, 2020 • 6:56 am | comments (4) by twitter | Filed Under Other Google Topics
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Yes, it appears a lot of Google services are currently down right now. You are not alone.

click for full size

This is Gmail, YouTube, Google My Business, Google AdSense, Google AdWords, Google Photos, Google Analytics, Gmail, Google Search Console, Admob, etc but not Google Search. I think logging into Google is broken also.

We even have Googlers joking that they cannot work due to the outage:

Of course, the big Google Search joke in the SEO world is [is google down] query says no, but technically, Google Search is up:

click for full size

You can check the Google Workspace status indicators, they are all currently red (have been since around 6:55am ET.

Update: Google services seem to be coming back up at 7:28am ET, so about a 30 minute outage.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: December 11, 2020
 
blog comments powered by Disqus