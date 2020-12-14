Vlog #98: Alan Rabinowitz On Ways To Rank Well In Google Search & Proper Online Reputation Management (Part Two)

In part one of my talk with Alan Rabinowitz, we spoke about his history in the space and about the nofollow link and if Google counts it. In part two Alan shares how to rank well in Google Search and how to do online reputation management.

Content Value: He said it is super important to build in value into your site and your content. Write a really good solid post and then marketing that post is very important. He said the “top best” types of stories and pieces work very well.

Citations In Local: When it comes to local search; make sure to have good citations. But do not over-do the citations, like you wouldn’t over do the SEO.

On Page SEO: On-page SEO is important and understanding what people are searching for and are they converting on those keywords and clicks.

Conversion & UX: Conversions are important and people acting on your site is also very important. And a good user experience on your site is important. It is not about design, it is about how users are funneled through your site and how the users act on your site.

Online Reputation Management in Search:

Then we talked about online reputation management and how to deal with sensitive topics. You need to understand both the good and negative side of the story. So you need to own the bad terms, not just the good terms, when doing ORM. It is true, people search for the brand name and a negative keyword that follows it and you need to own those search results.

You always need to be on top of your reputation and keep approaching your happy customers to give you positive reviews now. Be proactive about your reputation management in the real world with customer service. And these efforts will help with your online reputation management.

The interesting thing is that he feels people are trusting reviews less and less online.

You can learn more about Alan Rabinowitz at his company site, SEOImage.com.

