Christmas Tree With A Mask Emoji Via Google

Here is a new emoji Google posted on its Instagram page, it is a Christmas tree wearing a mask. Google wrote "when nothing feels ordinary, we need extraordinary emoji. And with the updated Emoji Kitchen, you can create over 14,000 combinations to express your most nuanced feelings—tap the link in bio to get started."

It looks cute to me - I do think most things look better with masks on. 😷

