Daily Search Forum Recap: January 6, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is hiring a search quality engineer to work on AI Answer quality. Google added the LLMs.txt files to its websites for "other reasons." Bing is testing a new home page design to promote Copilot. Google removed the practice problem structured data help documentation. Google Ads to allow ads for prediction markets.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Hiring AI Answers & Search Quality Software Engineer
    Google posted a new job listing looking to hire a new Senior Software Engineer, Search, AI Answers Quality. The job post says "Help the AI Answers Quality team deliver AI Overviews to users' hard and complicated queries on the SRP and in AI Mode."
  • Microsoft Bing Tests New Home Page Design Promoting Copilot
    Microsoft Bing is testing a new home page design where it promotes its AI-powered search and answer engine, Copilot. It seems to be a limited test and is not fully live yet, but it is a big change to the home page, which normally has the Bing custom background, search box, and the news feed below.
  • Google Added LLMs.txt To It's Web Sites For Other Reasons Than Discovery
    A month ago, Google added LLMs.txt files to many of its developer and documentation sites including the Search developer docs. As you know, Google pulled it off the Search developer docs within a day or so but the LLMs.txt files still remain on many of Google's other sites.
  • Google Practice Problems Structured Data Help Documentation Removed
    Last November, Google announced it was dropping support for a number of structured data types and search features. One of those was practice problem structured data types, and now, Google has removed the help documentation along with it.
  • Google Ads To Allow Ads For Prediction Markets
    Google Ads will update its advertising policies to allow ads for Prediction Markets starting on January 21, 2026. This will be allowed in the United States, but only for federally regulated entities.
  • Google Dog (Doogler) In Tie
    Here is a photo of a Google dog, also known as a Doogler, wearing a tie. The person who posted this on Instagram wrote, "It's my first day to work at Google as an emotion support specialist! I earn myself 2 biscuits per hour!"

