Very Green Google Outdoor Chairs

Here is a photo I found posted on Instagram recently of chairs outside of the GooglePlex, the main Google headquarters in California. These outdoor chairs are so neatly lined up in a nice green color.

The chairs aren't even painted in the Google logo colors, which is nice. I have posted a lot of photos of Google chairs here, I guess I like to sit...

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.