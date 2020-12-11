Google Maps Landmark Icons & Pins

Dec 11, 2020 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

It looks like Google is widely showing the landmark icons or pins in the Google Maps desktop and mobile interface now. It is not exactly new, according to Justin OBeirne, Google started to slowly roll this out in nine cities in October 3, 2019 and it is now in at least 80 cities, which is why so many are seeing it now.

For example, if you are in NYC, and you zoom out, for some reason, Google shows the Flatiron Building over the Empire State building, but when you zoom in, you see both.

click for full size

A bunch of local SEOs are posting screen shots of this in action:

Justin OBeirne goes deep into this, it is a very interesting post from him.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google AdSense Link Units Going Away
 
blog comments powered by Disqus